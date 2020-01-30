Davis Applauds Signing of USMCA Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. “Trade is critical to Illinois manufacturers and the 592,000 women and men working on factory floors across the state. No trade relationships are more important that Canada and Mexico that purchased 40 percent - $27 billion – of Illinois’ manufactured exports last year. We applaud Congressman Davis for supporting the USMCA trade agreement that will benefit our local manufacturers," said Mark Denzler, President & CEO, Illinois Manufacturers' Association. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: "Passage of USMCA is a vital step forward to enhancing the export of agricultural products produced here in Illinois with neighboring countries. We appreciate the support of Congressman Rodney Davis to move this agreement across the finish line in the House of Representatives," said Jeffrey Adkisson, Executive Vice-President, Grain and Feed Association of Illinois. “The Illinois Soybean Growers are encouraged by the bipartisan support for the USMCA agreement that ensures market and trade stability with the second largest export market for U.S. soybeans and leading export market for U.S. pork. Reliable access to export markets is critical for agriculture and the rural economy. We commend members of the U.S. House of Representatives voting in support of USMCA and look for speedy passage in the U.S. Senate." - Illinois Soybean Growers “ADM greatly appreciates the leadership shown by members and the leadership of the House of Representatives as well as the Administration in supporting USMCA. This agreement is a good deal for the agriculture and food industries in all three countries, offering access to markets along with important modernizations. We look forward to continuing to work with policymakers toward a successful implementation.” - Archer Daniels Midland “Today’s USMCA passage will be stability to the marketplace that Illinois corn farmers desperately need. Mexico is the largest purchaser of corn and dried distillers grains with soluables. Canada is the second largest purchaser of ethanol. Together, our neighbors make up our largest and most reliable customers for corn and 25 percent of U.S. agricultural trade. I am so pleased and grateful for an agreement that solidifies our relationship,” said Bill Leigh, Illinois Corn Growers Association President. “No one understands better than Rep. Rodney Davis why farmers in his district and across Illinois must have improved access to international markets,” said Illinois Farm Bureau president Richard Guebert, Jr., a Randolph County grain farmer. "Illinois Farm Bureau leaders and members greatly appreciate Congressman Davis’ leadership and years of service on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and his understanding of USMCA’s value. From day one, Rodney has been a vocal advocate, immediately recognizing the importance of an updated, modern trade deal with two of U.S. agriculture’s top three trading partners." Local agriculture applauded Davis’ work to pass the USMCA through the House: “Today is a historic moment for American farmers, manufacturers, and workers,” said Davis. “I applaud the work by this administration to get a stronger trade deal so our economy can continue to grow and create new jobs. This new trade deal expands markets for agriculture, bolsters American manufacturing, and incentivizes higher wages. I am hopeful this agreement paves the way for stronger trade deals with other countries throughout the world.” Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released this statement after President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Davis attended the signing ceremony at the White House this morning. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending