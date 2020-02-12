Davis Applauds $4.5 million in NESP Funding Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Davis met with R.D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, last month and sent a letter to the House Appropriations Committee last year to encourage the funding of NESP. Click here for text of Davis’ letter supporting NESP Article continues after sponsor message More like this: “I’m glad to see this administration providing the funding needed to restore our waterways along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers,” said Davis. “Unfortunately, NESP was first authorized in 2007 but was not a priority of the last administration. Our outdated locks are threatening our state’s competitiveness. By prioritizing these projects, this administration is helping ensure Illinois and our nation can move their products to market without massive delays.” Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today applauded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocating $4.5 million to the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP) for the Upper Mississippi River – Illinois Waterway System for Fiscal Year 2020. Davis has long advocated for the Army Corps to prioritize the preconstruction engineering and design (PED) along the Mississippi and Illinois waterways. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending