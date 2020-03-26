Davis Announces Coronavirus Funds for Health Centers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Central Counties Health Centers, Springfield, $64,896

Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington, $53,040

Crossing Healthcare, Decatur, $65,504

Macoupin County Public Health Clinic, Carlinville, $57,381

Promise Healthcare, Champaign, $64,779

SIU Center for Family Medicine, Springfield, $70,401 Additionally, Davis and the entire Illinois delegation has asked Governor Pritzker for the state to provide funding for health centers that may be forced to close soon. CLICK HERE to view the letter. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Grantee Name, City, Amount "This federal funding will allow community health clinics to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients we have begun seeing in downstate Illinois," said Davis. "I've heard directly from hospitals and clinics that they need more resources to deal with this pandemic and these funds will help to address that need." Taylorville, IL -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that six Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in IL-13 have received a total of $376,001 in Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to combat the coronavirus. This funding was appropriated through HR 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which Congressman Davis voted for and President Trump signed this into law on March 6. The funds will be used to purchase PPE, test and treat coronavirus patients, and expand tele-health capabilities. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending