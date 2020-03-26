Davis Announces Coronavirus Funds for Health Centers
March 26, 2020 1:18 PM
Taylorville, IL -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that six Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in IL-13 have received a total of $376,001 in Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to combat the coronavirus. This funding was appropriated through HR 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which Congressman Davis voted for and President Trump signed this into law on March 6. The funds will be used to purchase PPE, test and treat coronavirus patients, and expand tele-health capabilities.
"This federal funding will allow community health clinics to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients we have begun seeing in downstate Illinois," said Davis. "I've heard directly from hospitals and clinics that they need more resources to deal with this pandemic and these funds will help to address that need."
Grantee Name, City, Amount
- Central Counties Health Centers, Springfield, $64,896
- Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington, $53,040
- Crossing Healthcare, Decatur, $65,504
- Macoupin County Public Health Clinic, Carlinville, $57,381
- Promise Healthcare, Champaign, $64,779
- SIU Center for Family Medicine, Springfield, $70,401
Additionally, Davis and the entire Illinois delegation has asked Governor Pritzker for the state to provide funding for health centers that may be forced to close soon. CLICK HERE to view the letter.
