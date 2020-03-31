Davis Announces Changes to Congressional Art Competition Due to Coronavirus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. For any additional questions or to obtain a copy of the guidelines and student release forms , interested applicants should visit the Congressional Art Competition page on Davis' website, rodneydavis.house.gov or contact Jenny Baldwin in Davis’ office at (217) 403-4690 or jenny.baldwin@mail.house.gov. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: A panel of local judges will select the winner to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. The second and third place winners, along with the "Fan Favorite" chosen by Davis' Facebook followers, will have his/her artwork displayed in one of Davis' offices. Submission Instructions: E-mail a high-resolution photo of the artwork to Jenny.Baldwin@mail.house.gov Extended Deadline: Friday, April 17th “These changes will abide by CDC recommended social distancing measures and encourage more students to still be involved in this great opportunity to showcase their artistic abilities," said Davis. "I’m excited to see this year’s Congressional Art Competition submissions." Taylorville, IL -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that the 2020 Congressional Art Competition submission deadline has been extended by two weeks and submissions will now be accepted electronically. Both of these modifications are due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting mandatory school closings. Students may do their artwork independently at home and are not required to submit through their school. Print Version Submit a News Tip