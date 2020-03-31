Davis Announces CDBG Grants for Coronavirus Relief Efforts
March 31, 2020 9:11 AM
Listen to the story
Taylorville, IL -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that seven communities in IL-13 have received a total of $4,851,118 in Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Disaster Recovery grants to combat the impacts of the coronavirus. This funding was appropriated through the CARES Act, which Congressman Davis voted for and President Trump signed into law on Friday, March 27th. The CDBG grants are flexible funding to states and local governments for a range of services to address coronavirus impacts at the community level.
"This federal funding will allow our local communities to respond to the specific needs they have," said Davis. "I've heard from mayors and county board chairs about the need for federal funding to deal with a wide-range of impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on our shared constituencies."
Grantee Name, Amount
City of Bloomington, $329,144
City of Champaign, $591,549
City of Decatur, $834,287
Madison County, $1,755,949
Town of Normal, $246,067
City of Springfield, $799,156
City of Urbana, $294,966
Background:
HUD provides flexible grants to help cities, counties, and States recover from Presidentially declared disasters, especially in low-income areas, subject to availability of supplemental appropriations. In response to Presidentially declared disasters, Congress may appropriate additional funding for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program as Disaster Recovery grants to rebuild the affected areas and provide crucial seed money to start the recovery process. Since CDBG Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) assistance may fund a broad range of recovery activities, HUD can help communities and neighborhoods that otherwise might not recover due to limited resources.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Attorney General Raoul Takes Action To Stop Trump Administration From Withholding Critical Emergency Funding
Mar 26, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Takes Action To Require Trump Administration To Release Critical Emergency Funding
Mar 3, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Health And Human Services, Secretary Kennedy To Overturn Public Health Grant Cuts
Apr 2, 2025
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.