Davis Announces CDBG Grants for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Article continues after sponsor message

HUD provides flexible grants to help cities, counties, and States recover from Presidentially declared disasters, especially in low-income areas, subject to availability of supplemental appropriations. In response to Presidentially declared disasters, Congress may appropriate additional funding for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program as Disaster Recovery grants to rebuild the affected areas and provide crucial seed money to start the recovery process. Since CDBG Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) assistance may fund a broad range of recovery activities, HUD can help communities and neighborhoods that otherwise might not recover due to limited resources.

Background:

City of Urbana, $294,966
City of Springfield, $799,156
Town of Normal, $246,067
Madison County, $1,755,949
City of Decatur, $834,287
City of Champaign, $591,549
City of Bloomington, $329,144

Grantee Name, Amount

"This federal funding will allow our local communities to respond to the specific needs they have," said Davis. "I've heard from mayors and county board chairs about the need for federal funding to deal with a wide-range of impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on our shared constituencies."

Taylorville, IL -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that seven communities in IL-13 have received a total of $4,851,118 in Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) Disaster Recovery grants to combat the impacts of the coronavirus. This funding was appropriated through the CARES Act, which Congressman Davis voted for and President Trump signed into law on Friday, March 27th. The CDBG grants are flexible funding to states and local governments for a range of services to address coronavirus impacts at the community level.