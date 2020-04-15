Davis Announces CARES Act Funding for Local Airports Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Taylorville Municipal Airport, Taylorville, $30,000 Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, Springfield, $4,661,086 University of Illinois Willard Airport, Savoy, $1,838,071 Litchfield Municipal Airport, Litchfield, $30,000 Decatur Airport, Decatur, $17,494,522 Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington, $4,632,066 St. Louis Regional Airport, Alton, $69,000 Grant recipient and award amount: “Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. "Like so many, airports have been hard hit by the slowing of our economy due to coronavirus and this funding will help them get through this difficult time," said Davis. "It will ensure they can still operate when necessary and continue to pay their employees." Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced CARES Act funding for local airports across Central and Southwestern Illinois. The CARES Act Airport Grant Program funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments. The grants will support continued operations and offset lost revenue due to decline in passenger ridership and other commercial business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending