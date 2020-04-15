Davis Announces CARES Act Funding for Local Airports
April 15, 2020 9:56 AM
Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced CARES Act funding for local airports across Central and Southwestern Illinois. The CARES Act Airport Grant Program funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments. The grants will support continued operations and offset lost revenue due to decline in passenger ridership and other commercial business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Like so many, airports have been hard hit by the slowing of our economy due to coronavirus and this funding will help them get through this difficult time," said Davis. "It will ensure they can still operate when necessary and continue to pay their employees."
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
Grant recipient and award amount:
St. Louis Regional Airport, Alton, $69,000
Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington, $4,632,066
Decatur Airport, Decatur, $17,494,522
Litchfield Municipal Airport, Litchfield, $30,000
University of Illinois Willard Airport, Savoy, $1,838,071
Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, Springfield, $4,661,086
Taylorville Municipal Airport, Taylorville, $30,000
