Davis Announces Additional Federal Funding to State, 13th District Health Clinics
April 8, 2020 10:08 AM
Listen to the story
Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced $12.3 million in new federal funding being distributed to Illinois to combat Coronavirus. Of that, $4.7 million will go to six Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in IL-13, $1.3 million for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and $6.3 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) funding to the state.
"This $12.3 million in new federal funding to community health clinics in the 13th District and the State of Illinois will help as we all work to combat Coronavirus," said Davis. "Over the last month, Congress passed Phases I, II, and III of major legislation to help our country deal with this pandemic. I continue to work with the administration to implement these bills and provide Illinois with the resources it needs."
Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) Funding
Six Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in IL-13 have received a total of $4,743,375 in Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to combat the coronavirus. This funding was appropriated through H.R. 748, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Phase Three).
Grantee Name, City, Amount
- Central Counties Health Centers, Springfield, $841,445
- Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington, $569,225
- Crossing Healthcare, Decatur, $850,865
- Macoupin County Public Health Clinic, Carlinville, $652,715
- Promise Healthcare, Champaign, $788,915
- SIU Center for Family Medicine, Springfield, $1,040,210
IEMA Funding
The award provides $1,374,160.69 in federal funding to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency for State Management Costs as a result of FEMA-EM-3435-IL (COVID-19 Pandemic). This funding is authorized under Section 502 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.
CDC Funding
This week, the CDC awarded $6.3 million to Illinois to support the COVID-19 response. The funding, provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 (Phase One), will support a range of activities such as lab equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals, and data management.
CDC also awarded Chicago $1.7 million today, for a total of $12.2 million to date for the city. The funds to Chicago are in addition to the awards made to the state.
In total, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which includes the CDC, has provided $35.8 million to the State to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Duckworth, Durbin Join Colleagues in Demanding HHS Restore Title X Family Planning Funding Immediately to Protect Health Care Services for Millions
Apr 12, 2025
Durbin Joins Bipartisan Senate Leaders To Urge The Trump Administration To Reverse Course On Liheap Staffing Cuts
Apr 5, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth Lead Illinois Democratic Delegation In Message To Secretary Kennedy: Dismantling Of HHS Does Nothing To 'Make America Healthy Again'
Apr 13, 2025
Durbin, Crapo Celebrate Senate Passage Of Bipartisan Resolution To Designate February As American Heart Month
Feb 25, 2025
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.