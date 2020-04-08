Davis Announces Additional Federal Funding to State, 13th District Health Clinics Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Central Counties Health Centers, Springfield, $841,445

Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington, $569,225

Crossing Healthcare, Decatur, $850,865

Macoupin County Public Health Clinic, Carlinville, $652,715

Promise Healthcare, Champaign, $788,915

SIU Center for Family Medicine, Springfield, $1,040,210 In total, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which includes the CDC, has provided $35.8 million to the State to contain the spread of COVID-19.

CDC also awarded Chicago $1.7 million today, for a total of $12.2 million to date for the city. The funds to Chicago are in addition to the awards made to the state.

This week, the CDC awarded $6.3 million to Illinois to support the COVID-19 response. The funding, provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 (Phase One), will support a range of activities such as lab equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals, and data management.

CDC Funding

The award provides $1,374,160.69 in federal funding to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency for State Management Costs as a result of FEMA-EM-3435-IL (COVID-19 Pandemic). This funding is authorized under Section 502 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

IEMA Funding

Grantee Name, City, Amount

Six Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in IL-13 have received a total of $4,743,375 in Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to combat the coronavirus. This funding was appropriated through H.R. 748, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Phase Three).

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) Funding

"This $12.3 million in new federal funding to community health clinics in the 13th District and the State of Illinois will help as we all work to combat Coronavirus," said Davis. "Over the last month, Congress passed Phases I, II, and III of major legislation to help our country deal with this pandemic. I continue to work with the administration to implement these bills and provide Illinois with the resources it needs."

Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today announced $12.3 million in new federal funding being distributed to Illinois to combat Coronavirus. Of that, $4.7 million will go to six Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in IL-13, $1.3 million for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and $6.3 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) funding to the state.