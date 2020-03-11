Davis Announces $2M Grant To IDNR From USDA To Expand Conservation And Outdoor Recreation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. “Not only does this program enhance and protect wildlife habitat, but it also provides new opportunities for the public to enjoy the outdoors and potentially generates new revenue streams for private landowners,” said NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: "This federal funding will allow the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to continue and expand it's Illinois Recreational Access Program," said Davis. "I've heard directly from constituents about what a great program this is to encourage conservation and open up outdoor recreational opportunities. I'll continue to be an advocate for this funding at the federal level." The State of Illinois will maintain and expand its successful Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP). The grant will allow IRAP to focus on two specific land uses metropolitan areas and USDA Wetland Reserve acres. To encourage landowners to provide public hunting and fishing access and improve habitat, IRAP will incentivize the implementation of habitat improvement projects for landowners as well as educate private landowners on best management practices. Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has received a $2,008,800 grant through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service's Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP). This program aims to encourage private landowners to allow public access to their land for hunting, fishing and other wildlife-dependent recreation. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending