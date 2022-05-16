Davis Accepting Service Academy Applications For Class Of 2027 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. More details are below and registration is required. Application Information: To receive an application or for more information about the nomination process visit rodneydavis.house.gov/service- academy and submit your information or call Davis' Champaign office at (217) 403-4690. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: “As a Member of Congress, each year I have the honor of nominating well-qualified, accomplished young men and women to our nation’s service academies,” said Davis. "I encourage any student interested to visit my website, call my office, or attend our event to get the process started.” Service academies offer fully-funded four-year scholarships to young U.S. citizens with a desire to serve their country, who qualify by age and academics, who demonstrate desirable leadership qualities, and who have the wherewithal to strive for excellence in all their endeavors. A four-year education at one of the service academies has an estimated value of approximately $300,000. More details are below and registration is required. TAYLORVILLE - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-III.) announced today that he is accepting applications from students who wish to seek a congressional nomination to one of our nation's service academies for the Class of 2027. Davis can nominate to the following academies: U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), U.S. Military Academy (USMA), U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA). His office will also be hosting a Service Academy Day informational event for interested students, parents, and school officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood in Springfield on Saturday, June 18th. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending