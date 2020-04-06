Davis Accepting Service Academy Applications For Class Of 2025
TAYLORVILLE, IL -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that he is accepting applications from students who wish to seek a congressional nomination to one of our nation's service academies for the Class of 2025. Davis can nominate to the following academies: U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), U.S. Military Academy (USMA), U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA).
“As a member of Congress, each year I have the honor of nominating well-qualified, accomplished young men and women to our nation’s service academies,” said Davis. "I encourage any student interested to visit my website or call my office to get the process started.”
For more information visit rodneydavis.house.gov or call (309) 252-8834.
Background:
Service academies offer fully funded four-year scholarships to young U.S. Citizens who qualify by age and academics, who demonstrate desirable leadership qualities, and who have the wherewithal to strive for excellence in all their endeavors. A four-year education at one of the service academies has an estimated value of approximately $300,000.
