SPRINGFIELD – Legislation sponsored by State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) to prevent school gun violence was signed into law on Friday.

Representative Davidsmeyer filed his legislation after hearing of an incident in his district where a student threatened to commit an act of gun violence against another student. The victim told the school staff about the incident, but they did not report it to the principal because it was just a threat.

Article continues after sponsor message

House Bill 1316 requires all school officials to immediately notify the principal’s office in the event of any threat of gun violence on school grounds. The principal shall attempt to notify the offending student’s parents as soon as possible so that the parents may ensure that the student does not have access to a firearm.

“I don’t want to take any threats of violence lightly,” Rep. Davidsmeyer said. “My legislation will help prevent school gun violence while not impeding on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners. If we can help to ensure these horrific incidents no longer happen, our gun rights will not be under constant attack by anti-gun politicians.”

House Bill 1316 passed both chambers unanimously and was sponsored in the Senate by State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy).

For more information, please visit CDDavidsmeyer.org.

More like this: