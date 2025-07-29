JACKSONVILLE, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed another unconstitutional gun restriction into law this week.



On Monday, Gov. Pritzker signed the so-called “Safe Gun Storage Act” into law. Senate Bill 8 imposes new mandates requiring gun owners to store firearms in locked containers when in the presence of minors, prohibited persons, or “at-risk” individuals. The bill is riddled with conflicting provisions and creates legal uncertainty for hunters, target shooters, and youth shooting clubs.



State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) voted NO on Senate Bill 8, citing serious constitutional concerns for the rights of law-abiding gun owners.



“Senate Bill 8 is an overreaching and unconstitutional restriction on the Second Amendment rights of responsible Illinois citizens,” Davidsmeyer said. “This law creates excessive and confusing firearm storage mandates, subjects law-abiding gun owners to stiff civil penalties, and places them at risk of prosecution for simply exercising their right to self-defense. SB 8 will be challenged in the courts and should be overturned.”



Representative Davidsmeyer stood up for the Second Amendment rights of hunters and gun owners in opposition to SB 8, which narrowly passed the Illinois House at the end of the 2025 spring session.



“With limited debate, I was honored to speak on an issue that is near and dear to my heart: firearm safety, gun rights, and hunting,” Davidsmeyer said.



In a press release accompanying SB 8’s signing, Gov. Pritzker said: “Illinois has been one of the most aggressive states in the nation in combatting the epidemic of gun violence that has plagued our communities for far too long.”



“Let’s be perfectly clear about Gov. Pritzker’s record on public safety: the ‘No SAFE-T Act’ put violent criminals back on our streets; Pritzker’s Prisoner Review Board failed victims and released murderers from prison; Illinois’ sanctuary state policy makes it much more difficult to detain and deport criminal illegal aliens; and Pritzker’s gun ban has done nothing to reduce gun violence. JB Pritzker’s continued attacks on our constitutional rights have put criminals before victims and made our communities less safe,” Davidsmeyer concluded.

