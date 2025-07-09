JACKSONVILLE – State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) has announced that he is running for re-election as State Representative for the 100th House District.

“I am pleased to announce that I am running for re-election as State Representative of Illinois’ 100th District. After talking with so many friends and constituents, I have been encouraged by the number of people asking me to continue to serve as their voice in Springfield,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer.

“I first ran for office on the promise that I would remain a good person, that I would fight against big-government intrusion, and that I would work to create a better future for the next generation of Illinoisans. I have remained true to that promise, and I have become a stronger voice than ever against the Democratic majority that wants to take away our God-given rights.”

As State Representative, C.D. Davidsmeyer continues to speak out against the radical leftist polices of Gov. JB Pritzker and the Democratic majority in Springfield. As an Assistant Republican Leader, C.D. Davidsmeyer is a leading voice on critically important issues, including ending sanctuary policies and handouts for illegal immigrants, protecting our gun rights, and putting a stop to the Democrats’ tax-and-spend agenda.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My promise to the voters is that I will continue to serve as a common-sense conservative who believes in limited government, is pro-life and pro-family values, and will always defend our Second Amendment rights. In order for Illinois to create opportunities for the next generation, we need balance, not one-party rule,” Davidsmeyer said.

“I am proud to say that we help constituents every day throughout the ten counties that I serve in west-central Illinois. My legislative office does a great job with constituent services and I appreciate my staff’s hard work on their behalf.

“I am running for re-election to fight for a return to common sense in Illinois. This requires us to pass truly balanced budgets without tax increases, find real solutions to out-of-control property taxes, protect downstate values, and get government out of the way so that businesses can create

good-paying jobs for our working families. It is my honor to serve as your State Representative and I am asking for your continued support in 2026.”

C.D. Davidsmeyer was born and raised in Jacksonville and graduated from Miami University of Ohio. Prior to his service in the Illinois House of Representatives, C.D. served on the Jacksonville City Council. He is a small businessman, serving as Vice President of IRC, Inc. C.D. is married to Kristen, a nurse, and they are the proud parents of two sons, Lennox and Pax.

