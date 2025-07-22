SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker once again waded into national politics Tuesday when he discussed a possible mid-decade redistricting of congressional maps to counteract Texas and other Republican states.

Gov. Pritzker stated: “We have to see what they decide to do about Texas… I think we ought to play by the rules,” but acknowledged “counterbalance” might be necessary. “I think cheating the way the president wants to is improper. We all ought to stand up against it. People ought to be outraged.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) slammed Gov. Pritzker’s double-talk on redistricting and his previous flip-flop on fair maps.

“What people ought to be outraged about is JB Pritzker’s flip flop on fair maps,” Davidsmeyer said. “As a candidate for governor, Pritzker said he was for an independent map and vowed to veto any map drawn by politicians. Then as governor, he signed a Democrat-drawn map that is one of the worst examples of gerrymandering in the entire country.

“JB Pritzker broke his promise to Illinois families, all to further empower corrupt Democrat party bosses like the now-convicted, ex-Speaker Mike Madigan. Governor Pritzker is leaving behind a trail of broken promises and failed policies as he seeks to elevate himself onto the national stage. He’s clearly more interested in scoring political points in Washington, D.C. than he is in working to end the culture of corruption in Illinois.”

More like this: