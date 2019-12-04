Jacksonville, IL…The State of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are offering low-interest, long-term loans to residents in Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Madison counties who were affected by flooding in 2019.

“The SBA has approved Illinois’ request for recovery loans for those who experienced flooding in Jersey County,” said Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville).

“Contiguous counties in my legislative district also qualify for flood-relief recovery loans. If you live or have a business in Jersey, Calhoun, Greene or Madison counties and you experienced damages and losses from flooding then you may qualify for a low-interest loan.

Temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOC) have been set up to assist constituents with their loan application.

“The regional outreach center for our area is the QEM Fire House on the corner of Route 3 and Elsah Roads in Grafton. The firehouse will be open Wednesday, December 4 from 9 am to 6 pm and Thursday, December 5 from 9 am to 4 pm to help.

Davidsmeyer stated that constituents can contact his office if they’re unable to attend any of the outreach center’s open office hours.

“My office is available to help those who cannot make it to the regional outreach center this week. Please contact my Jerseyville office at (618) 639-2071 or my Jacksonville office at (217) 243-6221 if you need help completing your loan forms.

Two deadlines exist for filings. Monday, January 13, 2020, is the filing deadline for physical property damage. Friday, August 14, 2020, is the filing deadline for economic injury applications.

Jersey County: QEM Fire District - 14905 Elsah Rd. Grafton, IL 62037

