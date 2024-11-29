ROXANA — In a match-up reminiscent of the biblical tale of David and Goliath, the Southwestern Piasa Birds faced off against the East St. Louis Flyers at Larry Milazzo's gym on Friday night. Despite a competitive start, the Flyers pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 61-35 victory in front of a packed crowd.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Flyers, boasting a significant height advantage with a starting lineup averaging over six feet tall, opened the game with a narrow 11-9 lead in the first quarter. The teams remained close in the second quarter, with East St. Louis heading into halftime with a slight 22-18 edge.

As the third quarter progressed, East St. Louis extended its lead to 39-31. However, the final quarter proved decisive, as the Flyers outscored the Piasa Birds 22-4, solidifying their win.

Montreal Stacker led East St. Louis with 18 points, followed by Arlandis Brown with 16 points and Isaiah Brown contributing 13 points. Southwestern's Ian Brantley was the top scorer for his team with 13 points, while Ryan Lowis added 8 points.

The match showcased the competitive spirit of both teams, but ultimately, East St. Louis's depth and size were key factors in their victory.

More like this: