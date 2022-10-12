Resignation Signals Changes for LCCC

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Chairman Of The Board Of Trustees David Heyen officially resigned and the board accepted his resignation at the meeting Tuesday night at the college.

Lewis and Clark Community College Board Vice President Julie Johnson made the following comments on behalf of the board after the announcement of Heyen’s resignation.

"The Board of Trustees takes seriously the unprofessional comment that was made during the public comments portion of its regular September board meeting held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022," Johnson said. "During the investigation of the incident, the board received a resignation from David Heyen effective October 11, 2022. The board apologizes to anyone who was negatively impacted by this course of events, including professor Gerald Moser, who was preparing to make remarks during public comment when the incident occurred.

“The Board of Trustees remains committed to preserving the public’s right to address the Board during meetings, in a safe and respectful environment free from demeaning or negative personal comments by anyone. The consensus of the remaining board members is to focus on our commitment to providing leadership together and moving the college forward.”

One person spoke in the public comments section of the meeting and said the following: “I appreciate what I heard from the Board of Trustees and I have a simple request. I am concerned about vacancies on the board and I ask members to think this through very carefully and hope a decision on the new board member is a collective effort not an appointment by the outgoing member. Please find a person with real credentials in education who has experience in educational institutions and experience in higher education. Also, I urge you to find someone that has environmental humility. The college is in great need of this and now is the time to fill this vacancy with the appropriate person.”

Dwight Werts, an L&C board member for 13 years, said he is personally ready for the board to put this situation behind them.

“We need to do what is best for the students and taxpayers and move on with our future decisions,” he said.

