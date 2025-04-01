David Goins captured the Alton mayor's race on Tuesday night.ALTON - Incumbent David Goins prevailed in the competitive Alton Mayor race, with 1,656 votes for 39.39 percent of all votes cast on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Alderman Ray Strebel was second with 1,348 votes or 32.06 percent of the vote and Brant Walker finished with 1,200 votes or 28.54 percent of the vote.

In another contested race, Lauren Wilson emerged with a victory in the Alton City Clerk's race with 2,093 votes or 54.70 percent of the vote to Cheryl Ingle's 1,733 votes or 45.30 percent of the overall vote.

