Coach David Gillingham at Red Bud.

CARROLLTON — The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society has a very special meeting on May 18, 2025, when Carrollton High School grad David Gillingham will present a program about lessons from his late father, Neal Gillingham.

The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society changed the venue for the meeting and program to accommodate a larger audience.

The event, originally scheduled to be held at the Lee-Baker-Hodges House on the Carrollton Public Square, will now take place at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Carrollton. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, 2025, with a brief business meeting and election of officers.

Following the business portion, Gillingham, now of Belleville, a retired Metro East history teacher, will present a program titled "Neal: Laughs and Lessons from a Great Raconteur." The talk will focus on his father, Neal, and will include entertaining and illustrated stories.

The Methodist Hall is located behind the church at the corner of Maple Street and Fifth Street (Highway 67) in Carrollton.

The event is open to the public with no admission charge.

