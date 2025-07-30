EDWARDSVILLE - These are profiles of artists featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair Sept. 26-28 at Edwardsville City Park. The artists featured today are David Bailey, Shannon Roman and Bradford Pollack.

Artist #1: David Bailey



Medium: Jewelry



Artist Statement:

"Being able to pull a rabbit out of a hat is a thrill for the magician; being able to pull artwork out of the cosmos between my ears is extremely thrilling for me as an artist. The risk of success reaps the reward of delighting the onlooker, the risk of failure reaps the reward of turned backs. The magician, just as the artist, chances success or failure with every illusion or creation; however, the compulsion persists, and the show or the creation must go on.

"Since about 1988, I have been making sterling silver, stone, and bronze jewelry. I have been making steel sculptures and other artwork even longer.

"I am fascinated with the process of visualizing a “shape” in my mind’s eye and then working through the engineering, mechanical, and fabrication steps to build a finished piece. I always strive toward elegance, beauty, and balance with continual evaluation throughout the building process.

"My goal is to inspire a sense of wonder and joy in those who see my creations.

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.”

– Leonardo da Vinci

Artist #2: Shannon Roman



Medium: Painting



Artist Statement:

"Inspired by the call to adventure found in national parks, my paintings interpret the evocative spirit of real landscapes through a blend of realism and imaginative expression."

Artist #3: Bradford Pollack



Medium: Photography



Artist Statement:

"I travel and take photos with my Nikon D750 digital camera and edit each image to give it a special life. I experiment with color, texture enhancement, and contrast to create photographic work that has the spirit of a painting."

