Couples names: David and Carrie

City: Saint Elmo

Date met pr started dating: July 4, 2021

Date married: June 25, 2022

What makes your relationship special? David and I met through some of the same Friends we had on FB. He was extremely respectful and charming. We met and we hit it off right off the bat. He and I have so much in common and he is someone I am blessed to spend the rest of my life with him.

Share a memory you have made together: We share many moments together and the best ones are going to concerts and just taking a break and getting away for some one-on-one time. Every moment is amazing with him.

