You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Dave Wilson encouraged people to realize that God’s blessing is right in front of them.

Wilson noted that God is present in everyone’s life. He believes that God is with us even — or especially — during difficult times, and every challenge is a blessing in disguise. God has a plan for all of us, and Wilson encourages people to trust in Him.

“None of this takes away from my blessings. My blessings are for me and in front of me at all times,” he said. “God wants nothing more from each and every one of us but to take a step in the right direction and show up. Every moment that we show up, our blessing lies directly in front of us.”

Wilson, who owns Wilson Tree Service in Godfrey, shared that he recently spent $11,000 repairing a chipper that then completely broke down three months later. Instead of getting frustrated or upset, Wilson turned to God. He trusted that God had a plan and a reason why this was happening.

“I threw my hands up, I looked up, I smiled, and I said, ‘I can’t wait to see what You’re going to do,’” he remembered.

Even when circumstances are challenging, Wilson trusts that God will guide him through. Not only that, but he believes God is blessing him in ways he doesn’t yet understand. That trust in the Lord is a powerful force in Wilson’s life.

When he is struggling, Wilson relies on Romans 10:9 — ‘If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” — to remind him of his faith. He believes Jesus Christ is the greatest blessing of all, and he urges people not to dismiss this blessing or the other gifts that God gives them.

“His blessing to each and every one of us is Jesus Christ,” Wilson explained. “He sent Him here to truly give us a way out and a way home. Romans 10:9 truly frees us all from falling short. We all fall short from the glory of God.”

But, by declaring your faith in God and Christ, you can be saved, Wilson said. He noted that he has “no doubt” that he will be with God after this life, and he said that other people can have that same peace if they choose to accept God in their lives.

For those who want to start a relationship with the Lord, Wilson suggests going to a local church and simply attending a service. By asking people how they built that relationship, you can learn more about God and how He moves in your own life, which helps you develop your own relationship with Him.

Wilson encouraged people to remember that God’s love and His desires for us are actually simple. He believes that people must find the spirit within themselves and share that with others. By doing so, we create a better world and a stronger faith.

“Our God, our creator, is very simplistic because we’re some dumb, fleshy animals carrying around a beautiful spirit inside each and every one of us,” Wilson laughed. “It’s up to us to stay in touch with that spirit, to be able to identify that spirit within each and every one of us and within the others that are with us, to stay connected. That’s what God wants from us. Go make disciples.”

Watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

