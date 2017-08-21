ALTON - Dave Galbreath, the owner and operator of The Plant Stand, recently donated several spring and summer annuals to the Riverbender.com rooftop garden.

The rooftop garden is not the only community area graced with blossoming flowers from the Plant Stand. Galbreath and his family, who operate Green Earth Greenhouse in Jersey County, also contributed to the Upper Alton Business Association the beautiful flowerpots dangling from the streetlights along Washington Avenue. In fact, Galbreath's Plant Stand is the retail arm of the greenhouse's wholesale capacity.

Currently, Galbreath runs a Plant Stand from the lot adjacent to Cleta's Nutrition at 3004 Godfrey Road, and operates another from the lot across from the Casey's General Store in Jerseyvile. He said he has been operating the plant stand for about eight years, but his family has been in the plant business for nearly four decades, since starting in 1979.

Article continues after sponsor message

Galbreath said he enjoys the ability to donate plants from his Plant Stand to community causes such as Upper Alton and Riverbender.com.

"I enjoy taking part in community events," he said. "I have been retailing in the local public marketplace for about eight years."

The Plant Stand also takes root during events. Galbreath said he recently set up shop for the Jenni J's consignment shop anniversary in Grafton. He said he wants to do more events like that as well.

Currently, the area Plant Stands are gearing to transition from summer into fall. During the first two weeks of September, Galbreath said the Plant Stands will feature gourds, pumpkins, corn, hay and straw alongside hardy fall plants such as ornamental cabbage and kale.

More information can be found by emailing Galbreath at ThePlantStand129@gmail.com.

More like this: