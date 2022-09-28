EDWARDSVILLE - The Daughters of Isabella O'Reilly Circle 218 in Edwardsville is having a baby shower drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Boniface Church in the parking lot to benefit Mosaic and ABL.

Both organizations assist in providing pregnancy resources and other assistance for mothers. The Daughters of Isabella also presented a check to Mosaic for $550. The Daughters of Isabella is considered a sister organization to the Catholic Knights of Columbus organizations.

The Daughters Of Isabella group is a Catholic women’s group. The local chapter encompasses multiple churches in the Edwardsville area.

Cindy Mareing from Daughters of Isabella, said the group had a guest speaker Kathy Sparks on Sept. 19 and Regent Barb Sutorius presented the check to Mosaic.

The Daughters of Isabella is having a Baby Shower Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8, at St. Boniface Church in the Twin Oaks parking lot. They will be collecting for Mosaic and ABL.

The Baby Shower Drive Wish List is:

Pull-ups- Sizes 5/6

Diapers - All Sizes

Diaper Wipes

Crib Sheets - Neutral

Personal care items for Baby & Mom

Sleepers - Boys & Girls 6 months-12 months

Onesies - For 3 months - 9 months

Boy's winter outfits - For 3 months - 9 months

Baby Bathtub

Boys Hooded Towels

Baby Boy Shoes

Thermometers/Teethers

Burp Cloths

Organizers of the event said please do not contribute anything used and car seats are bigger items that could be donated.

