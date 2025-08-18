Eldon "Butch" Joplin.GREENVILLE - Joyce Joplin (Volkers) is seeking financial assistance to cover funeral expenses for a distinguished Navy veteran following the unexpected passing of her father, Eldon “Butch” Joplin on Aug. 10, 2025.

Joplin described her father as a man known to many as "Butch," who served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Vulcan as a Hull Maintenance Technician. He married Joplin’s mother in 1981, and they had three children before divorcing in 1995.

Joplin said her father loved his children unconditionally. He retired about six years ago from Peterson Springs and also served for many years on the Greenville Fire Department.

Joplin said her father did not leave any funds to cover funeral costs. She is currently unemployed due to the time spent accompanying him to medical appointments and is uncertain about the timeline for raising money for his cremation. She indicated that any contributions would be used for the cremation, outstanding debts, and a celebration of life.

For the safety of her daughter, Joplin chose not to allow her to see her grandfather after his passing, wanting her to remember him as she had last seen him.

Joplin expressed the emotional difficulty of the situation and her hope for support during this challenging time.

For the GoFundMe, click here.

