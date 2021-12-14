COLLINSVILLE - Justice Virden of Collinsville has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for her father, Larry Virden, 46, who died in the Amazon Warehouse tragedy on Dec. 10, 2021.

Larry was a U.S. Army veteran. He had started at Amazon in the delivery area just a few months ago.

"This is to help with the expenses of dad's funeral and memorial," his daughter said. "This is also to help all of us kids and family with the costs of this unexpected event of losing dad and Christmas right around the corner.

"He was in the Amazon building that got struck by the tornado. He leaves behind three young children, a grown child, a 4-year-old granddaughter, and a loving fiance."

To give to the fundraiser click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2nd7wq-dads-funeral

