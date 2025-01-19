DUBUQUE, Iowa - The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2024 Academic Dean's List.

Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean's List. Once grades have been submitted for any Incompletes, the Office of Academic Affairs will review eligibility again for possible placement on the Dean's List for the given term.

Dean's List is awarded for the fall and spring semesters only and may be awarded retroactively.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Glen Carbon, IL

Sasha Daughrity

