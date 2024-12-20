ROXANA 56, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 28: In the backyard rivalry game at EAWR Memorial Gym, Roxana led wire-to-wire to gain the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win.

The Shells' Daisy Daugherty has been a star in several games, but in this one she led all scorers with 18 points.

Rpxama's Ava Cherry chipped in with 14 points, Tatum Shaw added on eight points, Josie Brannon had five points, Kylee Slayden scored three points, and Josie Janes, Mikaela Murphy, Mia Skinner, and Gianna Stassi all had two points each.

Oilers junior Kaylynn Buttry had a tremendous game for East Alton-Wood River in a 47-30 win over Bunker Hill earlier in the week, scoring 32 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. The Buttry performance against Bunker Hill may have been the best outing for any girl in the region on the basketball court this week and one of the top games of anyone all season.