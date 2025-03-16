EAST ST. LOUIS - Four students from East St. Louis Senior High School are making significant strides in education through their involvement with the Illinois Student Success Network.

These students have collaborated with peers across the state on critical issues including curriculum and instruction, social-emotional learning, and artificial intelligence.

Article continues after sponsor message

Their efforts culminated in a series of discussions aimed at gathering insights that will influence the future of education in Illinois.

As they prepare to analyze the data collected from these conversations, the students are set to present their findings to school districts statewide.

The initiative highlights the students' commitment to fostering positive change within the educational landscape. The East St. Louis School District stated the students' work is part of a broader movement aimed at enhancing student success across Illinois.