EDWARDSVILLE - First Mid Trust Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Wright, CFA, as their new Chief Investment Officer. In this role, Wright will lead First Mid Trust Services investment strategies, ensuring the highest level of portfolio management services and customized investment solutions for both individual and institutional clients. He will also provide investment services through a newly created entity named First Mid Wealth Strategies as a Wealth Manager, RJFSA. This entity will allow First Mid to bring even more investment solutions to clients in the company’s Metro East and St. Louis regions, emphasizing the fiduciary responsibility to act in their best interest by providing unbiased, transparent, and personalized investment advice.

Wright brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the investment industry to the position. Over the course of his career, he has worked with trust and investment clients in the Metro East and greater St. Louis markets. Having successfully managed teams of investment professionals while delivering comprehensive portfolio management solutions, Wright’s leadership in providing tailored investment strategies has consistently driven growth and enhanced value for clients.

“Darren's extensive experience in investment management and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and enhance our investment offerings,” said Brad Beesley, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Mid Wealth Management. “We are confident he will make significant contributions to our clients’ success and our long term growth.”

A graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Wright also holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Illinois at Springfield and has earned the coveted Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation. His deep understanding of financial markets, coupled with strong business development and management skills, will be instrumental in shaping the company's investment direction moving forward.

Wright’s office is located at 6814 Goshen Rd. in Edwardsville, IL, along with Josh Schuette, Senior Investment Officer, and Eric Gibson, Assistant Trust Investment Officer, of First Mid Trust Services.

Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. First Mid Wealth Strategies is separately owned and operated, and not independently registered as an investment adviser. Raymond James is not affiliated with First Mid Bank & Trust. Security products are, not deposits, not FDIC/NCUA or government agency insured, not guaranteed, subject to risk, and may lose value.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services including banking, insurance, wealth management, brokerage, and ag services through a network of locations in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, and a loan production office in Indiana. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so since 1865. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

