Darr, Flowers Pave The Way: Carrollton Girls Basketball Celebrates Regional Championship Success
BLUFFS — Carrollton High's girls basketball team secured an IHSA Class 1A regional championship on Thursday night, Feb. 20, 2025, defeating second-seeded Brown County 47-42 at Bluffs. The victory avenged two Hawk losses to Brown County earlier in the season.
On Dec. 9, 2024, Carrollton lost to Brown County 69-55 and then encountered a 60-51 loss on Dec. 20, 2024. Avenging the two losses to Brown County makes the win even more special.
Harper Darr and Lauren Flowers were pivotal in the win, contributing 18 and 17 points, respectively. Chloe McAdams added 6 points, while Hayden McMurtie and Blake Driskill chipped in 3 points each.
Brown County’s Kenzie Kassing reached a milestone during the game, surpassing the 1,000-point mark with her 17-point performance. Maggi Henry also contributed to Brown County’s effort with 11 points.
The contest was tightly contested throughout. The teams ended the first quarter tied at 13-13, with Carrollton holding a narrow 22-21 lead at halftime. Brown County gained momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Carrollton 11-8 to take a 32-29 lead heading into the final period.
However, the Hawks responded strongly in the fourth quarter, outscoring Brown County 17-10 to clinch the regional title.
With this victory, Carrollton advances to the sectional play, where they will face Okawville in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at the Raymond-Lincolnwood Sectional.
The Hawks stand 26-7 overall after the win over Brown County.
