Darin & Amy's Love Story
Our Love Story:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Couple: Darin and Amy from Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: June 13, 2018
Briefly Describe First Date: He helped me move and then we got cheeseburgers at the Mini Corral.
Date Married: December 12, 2020
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love playing Scrabble and watching re-runs of The Office.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Talk and laugh together often! Be quick to listen and slow to speak. Always be ready and willing to admit when you are wrong and/or sorry.