Our Love Story:

The Couple: Darin and Amy from Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: June 13, 2018

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: He helped me move and then we got cheeseburgers at the Mini Corral.

Date Married: December 12, 2020

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love playing Scrabble and watching re-runs of The Office.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Talk and laugh together often! Be quick to listen and slow to speak. Always be ready and willing to admit when you are wrong and/or sorry.