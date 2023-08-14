EDWARDSVILLE – On Sunday, August 20, the D.A.R.E. Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show returns for its 31st year as a showcase for some of the hottest hot rods, coolest cars and an overall huge variety of wheeled wonders. The event serves as an annual fundraiser to support the Edwardsville Police Department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, which has been taught by officers in Edwardsville schools for at least 30 years.

The 2023 show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road. It is free for spectators, but there is a fee for those who want to display a vehicle. Vehicles will be featured in at least 44 classes. Additionally, motorcycles and tractors are again part of the show, but for display only. Last year, about 460 vehicles were on display, and the officers organizing the show are hoping for that many vehicles or more again this year. While the event is a big draw for auto aficionados, it offers something for everyone. New for 2023 are multiple food trucks. Returning favorites include a silent auction and raffle, demonstrations and vendors. Vintage bicycles also will be featured, while live entertainment will be provided by the band Soulshine Groove and the Edwardsville High School Dance Team.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vehicle registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with judging at 4 p.m. Fees for competition are $15 per vehicle, or $10 to display a vehicle but not compete. There will be no spectator parking on the main high school lot, which is reserved for the car show and participants. Spectators can park for free at the Edwardsville High School sports complex; a shuttle will be available to take visitors between the main location and the parking area. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 27. More information about the vehicle show and competition are available on the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/darecarshow

More like this: