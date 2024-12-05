ALTON — Rochelle Bewley is organizing a fundraiser to support the family of Darwyn E. “Dar” Bryant, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 3, 2024, at the age of 64. The campaign aims to assist with funeral expenses that the family is struggling to cover.

Bryant served as the director of the Dream Center of Alton, where he was known for his commitment to helping those in need.

He was also an active member of The River Church, contributing as a producer in the media department. In addition to his community service, Bryant authored a book titled “360 Degrees: Full Circle” and had a passion for buying and selling antiques and collectibles.

Dar and his wife, Valerie, married on Aug. 31, 1999. She survives, along with his children, Alisha (Ron) McKee of Godfrey, Rochelle "Nikki" (Jeff) Bewley of Shepherdstown, WV, Christopher Travis Bryant of Gilbert, Ariz., and Kendal Catuccio of New Baden; and four grandchildren, Alexis, Alayna, Addyson, and Isla, as well as twins on the way.

Article continues after sponsor message

His dedication to others was evident throughout his life, as he prioritized the needs of his family, friends, and community. “Dar was a generous man who dedicated his life to helping others,” Bewley said. “He had a mission to provide hope to those often forgotten.”

Visitation for Dar will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Paynic Home for Funerals, and will continue Monday, Dec. 9, at The River Church in Alton from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.

Despite his focus on aiding others, Bryant did not prepare financially for his own passing, leaving his family with unexpected expenses. Bewley emphasized that any contributions to the fundraiser are appreciated but not expected, and she encourages those unable to donate to share the campaign within their networks.

The fundraiser reflects the community’s desire to honor Bryant’s legacy of service and compassion, as well as to support his family during this difficult time.

Click here to see the GoFundMe link.

More like this: