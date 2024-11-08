COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville High School senior Danielle Cary has been recognized as the 2024 Leader of Tomorrow by C3, an award that honors young individuals who have positively impacted their community and inspired others through their actions.

Cary, who began her high school journey in the Fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly distinguished herself through her commitment to community service. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, she completed 400 hours of volunteer work for local organizations during her first two years at Collinsville High. As she approaches graduation, her volunteer efforts have continued to grow, with significant contributions to the local library, hospital, and Disabled Veterans Association.

Active in Girl Scouts since the age of five, Cary has embraced the organization’s values of service, personal enrichment, and cultural appreciation. She has earned the highest awards in Girl Scouts—Bronze, Silver, and Gold—and was subsequently honored with the prestigious Trifecta Award.

Her dedication to service has also earned her the Presidential Gold Volunteer Service Medal and The Congressional Award Gold Medal. Among her notable contributions are the development of sensory activities for pediatric therapy patients and the organization of sensory-friendly events for disabled veterans.

In addition to her extensive volunteer work, Cary actively seeks personal growth opportunities. She has pursued classes in ukulele, scuba diving, and Tae Kwon Do, achieving a 3rd degree black belt, a testament to her perseverance and dedication.

At Collinsville High School, Cary serves as the historian for the Student Council, where she plays a key role in organizing homecoming week, assisting with school improvement projects, and coordinating the Senior Citizen Prom. She is also the president of the National Honor Society and captains both the Track and Cross Country teams.

Danielle Cary is the daughter of Daniel Cary and Keri Davis Cary of Caseyville, Illinois.

