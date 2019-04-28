EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys volleyball junior outside and middle hitter Daniel Pauk has turned into a key part of the Tigers’ successful season thus far, taking over in the middle after Sam Stearns went down with a knee injury, and has helped guide the team to a 12-4 record following their win over O’Fallon 25-15, 25-21 Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

It was an important win for Edwardsville over their arch-rivals after the Panthers won in straight sets Mar. 28 at O’Fallon, and Pauk felt great after the match.

“I” m feeling really good,” Pauk said in an interview that followed the match. “O’Fallon’s a really, really good team, I know many of the guys on the team, as well as everyone on our team, we basically know their entire starting lineup, and they’re a well-stacked team. They know our strengths and weaknesses, and we know theirs. So, it’s always a great game against that team.”

The key to winning the match, according to Pauk, was that Edwardsville stayed focused on the task at hand.

“I think we were just a little bit more focused,” Pauk said. “The last time we played them, we were on our heels, we were a little bit scared and intimidated, because we didn’t want to lose, but tonight, we came out just with the mindset of ‘we’re going to win, we’re going to crush them,’ and that’s what we did.”

The second game was very entertaining and well played by both teams, with the Tigers coming out on top, and it was an important win for the team, according to Pauk.

“Edwardsville hasn’t beaten O’Fallon in about a year-and-a-half now,” Pauk said. “Last year, we lost to them three times; the year before that, we beat them twice, but then, we lost to them in the sectionals, so this year, we’re 1-1 with them, and we’re going to push for sectionals for the win.”

Pauk feels that he’s been playing very well so far this season, and stepped up to the middle after Stearns’ injury to help the team.

“I’ve been playing pretty well,” Pauk said. “My usual position is outside, but we had an injury on the team; Sam Stearns hurt his knee, so I transitioned to middle, which is my old position, and I feel like I’m doing pretty good, considering most people my height who play the position are taller, or jump higher than I can,” Pauk added with a smile and a laugh.

With the calendar ready to turn into May, and the stretch run about to start for the Southwestern Conference title, and the IHSA boys volleyball playoffs starting later in the month, Pauk believes that his team can make a lot of noise in the remainder of the regular season and in the postseason.

“I think we have a pretty good lineup this year,” Pauk said. “We’re really, really strong defensively, our offense is very, very good, too; we’re strong with our blocks and all of our swings are very aggressive. Even if we can’t get an aggressive swing, we still put in a smart shot. And the best thing about it is we’re all juniors, so if we can do this well this year, then I’m really looking forward to next year.”

