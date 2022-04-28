FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: In a Gateway Metro Conference game at Griffins Field, McGivney scored once in the first, third and fifth innings, then added three more in the sixth to defeat visiting Maryville.

A.J. Sutberry had two hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Nick Franklin and Daniel Gierer had two hits and a RBI each.

Darren Luchetti struck out two batters while on the mound.

McGivney won its 18th straight game and are now 19-3, while the Lions go to 3-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY PUTS UP 17 RUNS ON MELHS

GLEN CARBON – The Griffins haven’t lost a baseball game in a month. Their last setback was against Alton Marquette on March 23 by a score of 9-0. That was 15 games ago.

Father McGivney High School defeated visiting Metro-East Lutheran High School Knights by a score of 17-6. With the win, the Griffins improve their season record to 16-3.

Senior Clayton Hopfinger started on the mound for the Griffins and picked up his first three outs via strikeout. He pitched 4 and 2/3 innings and finished the day with 10 K’s.

When it was their turn to bat in the bottom of the first, they wasted absolutely no time. Junior Jackson Rodgers was the lead-off batter for Father McGivney. He swung at the first pitch he saw and took it deep over the wall in left-center. His solo shot gave his team a 1-0 lead.

Freshman David Carroll was walked and that brought junior Gabe Smith to the plate. He cranked one over the fence for the second homer of the inning to make it 3-0. Before the Knights knew it, they were down 6-0 after an inning.

MEL put a run on the board in the third inning to make it 6-1 but the Griffins immediately struck back.

After three straight hits to open the inning, the Griffins had the bases loaded with no outs in the third. Sophomore Ryan Keller’s lineout was good for an RBI to make it 7-1 and then Rodgers came back up to the plate. His hit scored two runs and after a wild pitch, he saw himself at third. He was batted in when junior Daniel Gierer hit a sacrifice RBI to make it 10-1. Rodgers finished the day 2-3 with two runs and two hits good for three RBI’s.

But the Knights didn’t just give up and go home. They made it interesting in the fifth after Hopfinger began to have some problems. He walked the bases loaded with two outs. Freshman Owen Halusan singled two score two runs and make it 10-3. After that Logan Johnson singled to score another run. Then Hopfinger was replaced by senior Cameron Krause.

Krause still had the bases loaded and just needed an out, but he couldn’t end the inning cleanly. He walked a run in and hit the batter to walk in another before the inning was eventually ended by an odd interference call. At that point, the score was 10-6 and the Knights were kind of right back in it.

The Griffins once again struck back and tacked on four more runs in the fifth to make it 14-6. Krause picked up both his strikeouts on the day in the sixth inning and ensured the Knights didn’t have another comeback in them.

After a couple of hits, the Griffins found themselves with runners on second and third with no outs in the back half of the sixth. After a wild pitch, sophomore Nathan Terhaar stole home. Junior Joe Chouinard got walked and two runners were once again in scoring position. Gierer came back up to the plate and his hit scored two more runs to make it 17-6 and that would be the last play of the game.

In the end, the Griffins outhit MEL 16-8 and just threw more strikes and Father McGivney head coach Chris Erwin was happy with yet another win.

“We’ve gotten on a roll, back into the way we play baseball,” Erwin said. “I’m pleased with where we’re headed and the streak that we got going on.”

