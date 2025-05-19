BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE sophomore Daniel Gierer (Glen Carbon, Illinois) has been named the OVC co-Player of the Week Monday following an outstanding final week of the regular season. Gierer shared the award with Tennessee Tech's Jackson Green. Gierer is a Father McGivney Catholic graduate.

Gierer was the driving force behind an SIUE offense that hit .355 over the final three games of the regular season, hitting .615 (8-13) with four home runs and 10 RBIs. He recorded an on-base percentage of .643 and a slugging percentage of 1.615 for the week.

Gierer homered twice in the last midweek game Tuesday at SIUC. In the final two games at UT Martin, Gierer was 5-9, including a two-homer game in what turned out to be the final game of the regular season, helping SIUE secure the No. 2 seed in this week's OVC Tournament, which is its highest ever.

Following the regular season, Geirer is the third leading hitter in the OVC with a .352 batting average. He also ranks fourth in the league with 22 stolen bases.

The award is the second of Gierer's career, also having been honored in 2024.

SIUE will open play in the OVC Tournament on Thursday. The Cougars will play at 3 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

