ALTON - Carmen Isringhausen has been a dance participant since she was 3 years old. The Marquette Catholic High School senior dance standout is one of the leaders of the Explorers' team this season.

Carmen has been selected as the Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Co. Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic.

Carmen thanked her parents for assisting her over the years with her dance interests.



"I would like to thank my parents Shaun and Andrea Isringhausen for enrolling me in dance at the age of 3 which helped improve my technique and made me realize how much I enjoy dancing," she said. "Thanks to my family for supporting me in my dance activities throughout the years."

Sammy Fumagalli is the Marquette dance coach.



Carmen is also a member of the Marquette National Honors Society. She has been on the Marquette high honor roll since her freshman year. Carmen is also a strong tennis player.

"I have had many great experiences with dance competitions and performances that have helped me gain a ton of confidence," she added. "I have been dancing for 15 years. I have always enjoyed dancing in front of a big crowd because it gives me so much energy and excitement."

The Marquette senior said she also enjoys water skiing and boating at the Lake of the Ozarks.

She plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey after graduation.



