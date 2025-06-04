SPRINGFIELD – The Dana-Thomas House Foundation has donated $48,874 to the Illinois Conservation Foundation to facilitate the purchase and installation of historically appropriate rugs at the Dana-Thomas House, a state historic site and national historic landmark in Springfield, Illinois.

Designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1902 for socialite and philanthropist Susan Lawrence Dana, the Dana-Thomas House is one of the most complete early examples of Wright’s Prairie-style architecture. The home contains more than 100 pieces of original Wright-designed furniture and over 250 examples of art glass.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Dana-Thomas House is not only an architectural masterpiece but also a vital piece of our state's cultural heritage,” said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the house and 55 other state historic sites across Illinois. “Preserving historic sites like this ensures future generations can learn from and experience Illinois’ rich history.”

The Illinois Conservation Foundation will administer the donation to ensure it directly supports the carpet restoration project at the Dana-Thomas House.

“We are proud to work alongside the Dana-Thomas House Foundation on this effort,” said Jenny Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. “Public-private partnerships like this play a critical role in ensuring that Illinois’ historic sites and state parks are protected and maintained for the future.”

The Dana-Thomas House is open to the public for tours year-round. To learn more about the Illinois Conservation Foundation or to support preservation efforts, visit ilconservation.org.

More like this: