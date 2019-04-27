ALTON – Dana Morgan, an assistant coach at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., was named as head boys’ basketball coach at Alton High School on Thursday afternoon.

Morgan will be bringing extensive experience to the Redbirds. He served three seasons as an assistant for the men’s program at Lindenwood, where the Lions won a school record 21 games in 2016-17. The team had two players make the all-Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association team that year, and defensively, allowed less than 70 points-per-game.

Morgan is ready to get started as the Redbirds’ head coach.

“I am excited and humbled to be named the new coach,” Morgan said in a telephone interview. “I’ll get an opportunity to meet the guys next week to discuss what we’re going to do, what I expect from the kids on and off the court, and what we’re going to be doing moving forward.”

As a coach, Morgan likes to play a full-court style of game with a highly disciplined offense and defense that gives players a chance to succeed.

“We’re going to play an up-and-down style,” Morgan said, “we’re going to be very disciplined, and give our young men the opportunity to be successful on both ends of the court.”

Morgan was also an assistant at Illinois-Springfield and at Rend Lake Community College in Ina. While at Rend Lake, the Warriors won the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association Division-I national championship. He’s also served as an assistant director of the Southwestern Illinois Jets basketball club that competes in Amateur Athletic Union events, where he helped develop relationships with collegiate coaches to help the players gain valuable exposure to many programs. Morgan has also coached at the high school level, serving as an assistant at both Riverview Gardens in Riverview, Mo., and also at East St. Louis.

The chance to coach in the Southwestern Conference, a league that had two IHSA state championship teams this past season with East St. Louis in Class 3A and Belleville West successfully defending its Class 4A title, is something that Morgan is looking forward to doing.

“When you have two schools that win state championships in the same year, that speaks very well of the Southwestern Conference,” Morgan said. “It’s going to a battle every night, with great coaches and great traditions. It’s one of the best conferences in the state, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Morgan will be replacing Eric Smith, who stepped down after seven seasons to spend more time with his family. Smith coached the Redbirds to a 23-11 season in 2018-19, recovering from a brawl during their Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament that nearly derailed the season to win the IHSA Class 4A regional over Collinsville before being eliminated in the sectional semifinal to eventual champion West.

“I know coach Smith very well,” Morgan said. “I thought he did a great job, and he’s an excellent, excellent person who really cares about the kids. I’m looking forward to building on the traditions of the program.”

Morgan is looking forward to working with his players both on and off the court and knows that hard work will help the team enjoy success on every level.

“Really, I want the kids to get better each day both in the classroom and on the court,” Morgan said, “and if we do that, we’ll be successful.”

