Dan and Violet Perkhiser will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19, 2019.

Their children will be hosting an Open House Reception in their honor on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

The couple will renew their wedding vows in a private ceremony followed by a family dinner at Ravanelli’s.

Dan and Violet have four children, John (Jamie) of Godfrey, Nat (Maria) and Jennifer Price both of Bethalto and Amanda (Jamie) Vogel of Edwardsville. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.