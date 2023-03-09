ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford issued a statement about the damage to the Arrowhead Monument sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at Piasa Park on the Great River Road in Alton.

The monument had been turned over multiple times in vandalism in the past three months and each time repaired and place back in place, but this time, the vandals broke the monument in half. The monument is valuable and this is a serious crime.

He said: "We are saddened to see the arrowhead monument at Piasa Park likely damaged beyond repair. The monument has been observed by countless visitors over the years and served as the means to share the legend of the Piasa Bird and Chief Ouatoga and his warriors.

"We would like to see the offender(s) for this despicable act of vandalism held accountable. As such, we are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Pierson in the Criminal Investigations Division of the Alton Police Department."

Pierson can be reached at 618-463-3505 Ext. 671. and/or pierson@altonpolice.com. Any help from the community is appreciated, Chief Ford said.

(Note if someone wants to donate to replace the monument, contact Michael Haynes, Alton Parks and Recreation Director, at (618) 463-3580).

