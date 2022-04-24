LOS ANGELES - Legendary rock band The Who has announced an exciting line-up of special guests to join them on THE WHO HITS BACK!Tour. The Who has raised the bar once again on their incredible legacy by inviting a wide range of special guest artists to join on the tour: Texas rockers Los Lonely Boys, the hard-rocking band fronted by the lead guitarist/songwriter from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs, singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson, British (female-led) rock band The Wild Things, Americana soul singer Amythyst Kiah, singer/songwriter (founder of Barenaked Ladies) Steven Page, and opening for one night at the Bethel Woods show Willie Nile. (Scroll down for dates/details)

The iconic band’s upcoming North American trek promises to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to U.S. venues two years after their acclaimed MOVING ON! Tour, which wowed audiences with a series of sold-out dates. THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour (see a complete list of dates below) will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the U.S. and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off April 22 in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live for its spring leg, and returns in the fall on October 2 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

The Who are hitting most of the cities they were set to play in 2020 with multiple new stops, including shows in New Orleans, LA at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, and a much-anticipated performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 26. After a summer break, The Who will continue in the fall, including stops in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 12, and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1. The Who Hits Back! Tourwinds down with two shows in Las Vegas, NV on November 4 and 5 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will feature THE WHO’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby, and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, passionately delivering THE WHO’s many classics, as well as songs from their most recent album, titled WHO.

Produced by Live Nation, The Who’s North American THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will deliver their indelible brand of powerhouse rock through 28 cities.

For more information about THE WHO HITS BACK! 2022 dates, visit LiveNation.com or thewho.com.

THE WHO HITS BACK! TOUR DATES

SPRING

SPECIAL GUESTS

Leslie Mendelson https://www.lesliemendelson.com

Los Lonely Boys https://loslonelyboys.com

Amythyst Kiah https://www.amythystkiah.com

The Wild Things https://thewildthingsband.com

Willie Nile https://www.willienile.com

April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL* SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL SPECIAL GUEST Leslie Mendelson

April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3 / Moody Center ATX / Austin, TX SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK SPECIAL GUEST Los Lonely Boys

May 13 / FedExForum / Memphis, TN SPECIAL GUEST TBA

May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH SPECIAL GUEST TBA

May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C. SPECIAL GUEST Amythyst Kiah

May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY SPECIAL GUEST The Wild Things

May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY SPECIAL GUEST Willie Nile

FALL

SPECIAL GUESTS

Steven Page https://www.stevenpage.com

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs https://www.thedirtyknobs.com

The Wild Things https://thewildthingsband.com

Oct 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL SPECIAL GUEST Steven Page

Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV SPECIAL GUEST The Wild Things

* Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT THE WHO

The Who are one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history. Their music provoked explosive change and spanned what many critics declare is rock’s most elastic creative spectrum, with Pete Townshend’s songwriting moving between raw, prosaic, conceptual, and expressively literate. Their visionary sense of stagecraft headed by Roger Daltrey’s soaring vocal prowess is topped off by the band’s blistering rhythm section. With both Roger and Pete delivering their memoirs in recent years (Pete’s Who I Am was released to much acclaim in 2012, and Roger’s autobiography, Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite; My Story, was embraced by critics in 2018) it’s fitting that the two remaining WHO members have shared their incredible legacy in literary fashion, for few bands have had a more lasting impact on the rock era and the reverberating pop culture than The Who.

Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock n' roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music's most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock, punk, and everything after. Inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, the band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, placing 27 top-forty singles in the United States and the United Kingdom and earning 17 Top Ten albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera Tommy, 1971's pummeling Live At Leeds, 1973's Quadrophenia and 1978's Who Are You. The Who debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems “I Can’t Explain,” “The Kids Are Alright” and “My Generation.” Since then they have delivered to the world hits such as “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Pinball Wizard,” Who Are You,” and,” You Better You Bet.”

In 2008, they became the first rock band ever to be awarded the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Who has performed all over the world including global music events for the Super Bowl XLIV Halftime Show in 2010 and closing the London 2012 Summer Olympics. The Who continued their charity work by playing a concert in January 2011 to raise money for trials of a new cancer treatment called PDT. In December 2012 they performed at the Hurricane Sandy Benefit in New York. In January 2014 they played a set on the U.S. television special to support the charity Stand Up To Cancer. In November 2012 Daltrey, with Townshend at his side, launched Teen Cancer America. The charity is now established in the USA, with offices in Los Angeles and devoted Teen Cancer units being opened in hospitals all over the U.S. TCA’s work has impacted over 105,000 young people and their families nationwide during the last ten years.

