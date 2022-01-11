ALTON - Riverbender.com / EdGlenToday.com has recently hired Jerseyville resident Dalton Brown as its newest reporter. As a senior at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Brown is currently studying Mass Communications with a minor in Political Science. His main areas of writing interest include local politics, business, and technology.

Brown brings to the table a few years of experience in various media-related roles, ranging from broadcast to print media.

Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he worked as a Video Project Assistant with the Cougar Athletics video team, running graphics and operating cameras to help stream home athletic events to ESPN+ and YouTube. When the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced they were suspending all collegiate athletic events in the wake of the pandemic, Brown transitioned into a role in a different type of media.

During Brown’s time as a Copy Editor at The Alestle, SIUE’s campus news organization, he was responsible for proofreading stories and checking AP style guidelines. But as a small, student-run operation, even Copy Editors did their share of reporting - and Brown was no exception. Despite an initial reluctance toward reporting, he eventually found it to be not only something he’s capable of but actually enjoys.

Brown also briefly interned at The Hauser Group, a public relations agency based in St. Louis with clientele spanning the St. Louis region and greater Midwest. During his time there, he learned the tricks and trades of public relations and drafted several press releases which were picked up in a variety of local news outlets including Riverbender.com, the Alton Telegraph, and St. Louis Business Journal.

"We are excited to have Dalton as a member of our team," Riverbender.com News Director Dan Brannan said. "He has a strong background at SIUE and outside the university and will be a strong addition to our lineup."

Owner John Hentrich was also excited about the addition to the staff stating "His writing skills, interests, and strong worth ethic will make him a valued member of the team."

Brown officially joined Riverbender.com on January 10, 2022. In addition to advancing his media career, he looks forward to reporting on what’s happening locally and keeping the public informed.

