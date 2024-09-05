LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Dallas Martz has announced his acceptance of the position of General Manager at Ballparks National, marking a significant milestone in his career. Martz, who has served the Alton River Dragons for the past four years, shared his excitement and gratitude in a statement released today.

"This opportunity marks a new and thrilling chapter in my career, and I look forward to the challenges and rewards that lie ahead," Martz said.

Martz expressed deep appreciation for the Riverbend community in Alton, Illinois, where he has spent the last four years.

"Alton has been my home for the past four years, and during that time, I have been fortunate to work with an incredible group of people who made this place feel like family," he stated.

Martz extended his thanks to the sponsors, fans, interns, and staff who have supported the Alton River Dragons. "Your dedication and passion have been the backbone of our success," he said. He also gave special recognition to the players, saying, "It has been a privilege to be part of your journey."

While Martz acknowledged that he will miss the Riverbend community, he leaves with cherished memories and lasting friendships. "Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for the unwavering support throughout my time here. Alton will always hold a special place in my heart," he concluded.

Martz's transition to Ballparks National at Lake of the Ozarks is set to bring new opportunities and challenges, as he steps into his role as General Manager.



