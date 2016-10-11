ST. LOUIS – SIUE junior goalkeeper Kyle Dal Santo has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after posting two shutouts last week and helping the Cougars to a four-match unbeaten streak.

The native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, made seven saves in the two games. He made four saves in a home win over IUPUI Tuesday and then made three saves at Bradley Saturday night to help SIUE earn a point on the road in MVC play.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dal Santo has 15 career shutouts and is eighth on SIUE's all-time list.

He improved his MVC-leading save percentage to .808, which is 35th nationally. Dal Santo improved his goals against average to 0.84, which is third in the MVC.

The Defensive Player of the Week award is the second in Dal Santo's career.

More like this: