Thanks to the work of David Ollenbittle, host of the RiverBender Daily Newscast, you can now hear a quick one-minute recap of Governor Pritzker's afternoon address. The governor's address covers the latest information pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and all safety precautions that he and the CDC are recommending for the residents of Illinois.

As soon as the governor is finished with his afternoon address, David will write a quick recap and make it available for you here on Rivebender.com in audio format. This free service will start today (3/27/2020) and continue as long the governor continues to give us a daily update.

To learn how to get the top local headlines for the day on Alexa, Google Home, and anywhere you listen to your podcasts make sure to check out https://www.riverbender.com/podcasts/news/

