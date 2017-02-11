EDWARDSVILLE – The bond between a young girl and her father can be unexplainable.

This Friday and Saturday night, hundreds of young ladies and their dads dressed to the nines and visited the Wildey Theatre for one fun-filled night to expand that bond and make new memories at this year’s Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance.

Dads and their daughters were invited by the City of Edwardsville to attend one of two special evenings to bond, do some arts and crafts, dance, eat some delicious food and generally enjoy one another’s company.

Taking the lead on the event for Assistant Recreation Coordinator Hayley Verheyen, who is currently on maternity leave, Program Coordinator Katie Grable helped the first event of the weekend go off without a hitch Friday night. Tickets to the event in such high demand that both nights sold out well in advance.

“We start off with dinner and crafts, where the girls and their dads can get something to eat while coloring or making necklaces,” Grable said. “After dinner, they can come upstairs and dance the night away.”

Andy Shrewsberry brought his daughter Sydney along to the dance for an opportunity to spend some time with his little princess.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re having a blast,” Shrewsberry said. “I think this event is great. It gives you a chance to spend some alone time together.”

“I love dancing with my daddy!” Sydney said while spinning around in circles.

Mother’s Catering served mouthwatering fried chicken, pasta and salad with cupcakes for dessert. DJ Dee kept the party going while playing all the best songs to dance to while the Blaine family operated the special and goofy photo booth.

“The Wildey staff also helps us out tremendously,” Grable said. “There’s a lot that goes in to a party for 100 people, especially when you’re doing it back-to-back for two nights.”

More like this: