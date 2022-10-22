COLLINSVILLE – Senior midfielder Tyler Dacus knew immediately that he was going to be the one to step up to take the team’s most important penalty kick of the season.

He did so nonchalantly in the 57th minute of a scoreless Class 3A Regional Finals game against the Collinsville Kahoks. He put the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0 Tigers and sent the traveling Edwardsville fans into a frenzy. It was just his second goal of the season, but it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The game was put to bed in the 74th minute after Collinsville scored an own goal and the Tigers went on to win 2-0.

EHS had lost both regular-season meetings with the Kahoks by scores of 2-0 at home on August 30th and 2-1 on the road on September 20th. The Tigers pulled off the upset over the No. 14th ranked team in the state as of Thursday’s latest rankings when it mattered most. The Kahoks were the No. 1 seed in their respected regional sub-section.

This was a game that was based more on physicality than control and possession. These two teams played a fast-paced, high-intensity, and back-and-forth game for just about a full 80 minutes. Edwardsville head coach Mark Heiderschied said it must have been a fun one for the many fans in attendance.

“Difficult game, because it was such a grinder,” Heiderschied said. He tipped his cap to Collinsville for their impressive 17-4-2 season.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said that although it was a 2-0 score line, the regional final game still could have gone either way.

Collinsville had their fair share of chances in the first half and seemed to have the front foot, but it still went scoreless into the locker rooms at halftime.

The penalty kick and own goal were enough to do the trick in the second half as the Tigers were able to fend off the Kahoks and maintain the shutout.

The win moves Edwardsville into the Class 3A Sectional Semifinals where they’ll meet up with another familiar foe. They’ll be facing the O’Fallon High School Panthers on Tuesday, October 25th. The game is currently scheduled for 4:30 p.m. but is subject to change as the location is still to be announced.

Edwardsville split the regular season slate with OHS with both teams winning on the road. The Tigers won the first meeting 2-1 on September 13th and the Panthers won 2-1 on October 4th.

O’Fallon beat both of the Belleville’s to earn its spot in the sectional semifinals by a score of 2-1 over West and 1-0 over East.

Heiderschied said that O’Fallon will be an “extremely challenging” opponent for his team.

They head into it with confidence and a now 15-5-2 record.

More like this: